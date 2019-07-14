Numerous Dumpster Fires Reported In Downtown Fargo Overnight

A single crew extinguished all of the dumpster fires before they caused any damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.

FARGO, ND — Fargo firefighters responded to a string of dumpster fires overnight Sunday in the downtown area.

There were two dumpster fires near 1st Avenue North and Broadway at 2:30 a.m., a third dumpster fire near 20 8th Street South at 2:52 a.m., and a fourth dumpster fire near 404 8th Street South at 3:00 a.m.

Police say there is no reason to believe at this time that these fires were connected to the storage unit fire even though they happened around the same time.