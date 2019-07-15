St. Louis Park City Leaders Reinstate Pledge of Allegiance After Backlash

President Trump Even Tweeted That The Pledge Was Under Siege And He Vowed To Win Minnesota in 2020

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — The St. Louis Park City Council has voted to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance.

After recently voting to reduce the recital of the Pledge, the council received significant pushback from community members and from President Donald Trump.

Council member Thom Miller started the meeting by moving to reinstate the pledge. Each council member took turns speaking on the issue and voted unanimously to reinstate it.

The president tweeted last week that the pledge is under siege and wrote: “That is why I am going to win the Great State of Minnesota in the 2020 Election. People are sick and tired of this disloyalty to our wonderful USA!”

The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Minnesota was 1972.