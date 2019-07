Possible Human Bones Found in Carrington, ND

CARRINGTON, N.D. – Police say a contractor digging a trench for a new sewer line finds what appears to be human bones.

Authorities were called out to 4th Street and 14th Avenue South around 11:45 Tuesday morning.

The BCI was called in to help retrieve the bones.

Investigators say it appears an old grave was dug into and no foul play is suspected.

The bones have been sent to an analyst in Grand Forks.