Gas Leak Leads To Evacuation of Daycare Center

The leak happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning in the area around 3013 Madison Avenue North.

FARGO, ND –Xcel Energy worked to repair a natural gas leak in North Fargo.

A nearby daycare at the YWCA evacuated the 87 children to Madison Elementary School.

Some houses around the gas leak also were evacuated.

Fargo Police assisted with traffic control.

KFGO’s Jim Monk reported form the scene that the leak caused a small fire when a shovel hit a rock producing a spark. The fire melted the siding on a nearby house.

There are no reports of injuries. Crews made repairs shortly before 1 p.m.