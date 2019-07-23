Thinking Green: Bamboo

Don't be bamboozled. Get the facts on bamboo.

You know the story about the three little pigs – how the first one built his house of straw, the second of sticks, and only the third one survived the big bad wolf because he built his of bricks?

Turns out you can build out of grass and do even better.

Believe it or not, bamboo is a type of grass, and it’s one of the biggest things in green home design right now.

And that’s no fairy tale.

Danny Lipford’s bamboo bedtime story will get you dreaming of a greener planet, in this week’s Thinking Green.