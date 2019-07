Tech Tip Today: Fat Fingers

Francie's farewell finds us with help for folks with fat fingers.

Francie Black is leaving us this week, and we’re sorry to see her go.

But before she does – she’s leaving us one last tip, kind of the holy grail for some tech users.

Even better than her bathroom finder app, it’s what to do to help your typing if you happen to have fat fingers.

Here’s Francie Black in this week’s Tech Tip Today.