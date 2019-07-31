Minnesota’s Hands-Free Law Goes Into Effect Thursday

The Fine for Breaking the Law Will be a Minimum of $50

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s law to curb distracted driving goes into effect in just a few short hours.

The entire state goes hands–free on Thursday, meaning drivers will no longer be able to hold their cell phones or GPS devices in hand at any point.

You can still use your phone while driving, but only by voice commands.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety says it’s used nearly every platform, including online and traditional media to ensure every Minnesotan is aware of the law.

“We wanted to reach every corner of the state, every person in the state, to inform them about the new law, so that they could take action and go hands–free before the effective date, and that’s been our goal and mission over the last several months to make sure that that’s happened,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety Director of Communications Bruce Gordon.

Officials encourage you to also take part in educating drivers.

If you’re riding with someone who’s not driving hands–free, don’t be afraid to speak up and let them know they’re breaking the law.