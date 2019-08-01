Fargo Man Accused Of Stealing A Jeep And Other Vehicle Break-Ins Caught In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Fargo man arrested in Grand Forks has been tied to a vehicle theft and series of vehicle break-ins in south Fargo.

On Wednesday, someone reported a suspicious vehicle that was parked for an extended time in the parking lot of a Grand Forks apartment building.

Police found 25-year-old Kaccee Morin sitting inside the Jeep, ran the plates and discovered it was stolen.

A woman living in the Osgood neighborhood posted a video to Facebook on Tuesday of the suspect taking her vehicle.

Morin was also linked to break-ins in the Deer Creek neighborhood late Monday and early Tuesday through items recovered in the vehicle.