New Abortion Laws Remain On Hold During Legal Challenges

The director of the Red River Valley Women's Clinic in Fargo says "basically, nothing has changed" at the clinic

BISMARCK, ND — Two new abortion laws in North Dakota aren’t being enforced because of legal challenges.

The abortion clinic in Fargo sued in June over a measure requiring physicians to tell women that they may reverse a medication abortion if they have second thoughts.

That law was to go into effect Thursday but the state has agreed to not enforce it until a federal judge rules.

The other makes it a crime for a doctor performing a second-trimester abortion to use instruments such as clamps, scissors and forceps to remove the fetus from the womb.

The law becomes effective if a federal court allows its enforcement.

