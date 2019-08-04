Canoes and Kayaks Available for Rent in Moorhead

You Can Go Out on the Red River Until August 27

MOORHEAD, Minn. — As the summer winds down, Moorhead Parks and Recreation and the River Keepers want to give you a chance to do some canoeing and kayaking on the Red River.

Canoes and kayaks are available on a first come, first served basis at the Hjemkomst Landing.

The rentals were supposed to open May 28 but got delayed because of heavy rain and flooding.

Now, the Parks department says it’s finally safe to get out on the water.

“Our staff’s excited. They’ve waited for this for a long time, and I know a lot of the regulars that have come out here in the past are just as excited to finally be able to enjoy the Red and see the nature behind the Fargo–Moorhead area,” said Moorhead Parks and Recreation Specialist Trevor Magnuson.

There are six kayaks and eight canoes to choose from.

You can rent any of them for 10 dollars an hour.

The rentals are available until August 27 on Tuesdays from 6 to 8, and Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 6.