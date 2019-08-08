Moorhead Puts New Logo On Hold

The city says on its Facebook page "we want everyone to know that we listened" to the feedback.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – After being blasted on social media, the city of Moorhead has temporarily scrapped its plans for a new official city logo.

Residents were wondering why a Texas company was chosen to create the logo and why the Hjemkomst Viking ship is being replaced.

The two final proposals were described as “horrible,” “awkward” and “unnecessary.”

The city says the new logo is being placed on hold to re-evaluate and decide the next steps, including community input.