People In One Unit Displaced After Small Apartment Fire In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — An apartment building in West Fargo was evacuated late Wednesday night after a small fire started in a laundry room wall.

Fire crews opened the wall in the unit at 247 9th Avenue West and put out the fire.

The people living there couldn’t return and were helped by the Red Cross.

The rest of the tenants were allowed to return home.