Jamestown Man Charged With Assault After Attack With Baseball Bat

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Jamestown man is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat last week.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Donny Ayers hit the man in the upper left thigh in an alley in southwest Jamestown.

Ayers told police he was “angry” and did swing the bat, but was not trying to hit the man.

He also said he punched the victim in the face.

He faces a felony aggravated assault charge.