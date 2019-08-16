Dilworth Police: We Do Not Have a Suspect On Camera In Disturbance

DILWORTH, MN — After reviewing surveillance footage, Dilworth Police say they cannot determine who placed a 911 call that caused a disturbance last week.

The Dilworth Walmart was evacuated and 200 customers and employees safely left the store.

Dispatchers received a 911 call saying a man was spotted in the hardware section waving a gun.

Police do have the caller’s number and have subpoenaed AT&T to determine her identity.