Dilworth Police: We Do Not Have a Suspect On Camera In Disturbance
The Dilworth Walmart was evacuated and 200 customers and employees safely left the store.
DILWORTH, MN — After reviewing surveillance footage, Dilworth Police say they cannot determine who placed a 911 call that caused a disturbance last week.
The Dilworth Walmart was evacuated and 200 customers and employees safely left the store.
Dispatchers received a 911 call saying a man was spotted in the hardware section waving a gun.
Police do have the caller’s number and have subpoenaed AT&T to determine her identity.