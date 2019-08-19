LIVE: Barnesville’s Potato Days on National Potato Day

Lefse us tell you about all the great things happening this week for Potato Days.

It’s National Potato Day this Monday, and we couldn’t be more chipper about the whole event, because potatoes are something most people in this region get pretty steamed up about.

That’s especially true in Barnesville, Minn., where residents have been serving the Red River Valley its Potato Days festival every year in late August.

A smash hit for young and old alike, the two-day festival features potato-based delicacies like potato sausage, potato dumplings, baked potatoes and more.

You can learn to make lefse from the pros, gorge yourself at a free French fry feed, and even make a spud-tacle of yourself in a mashed potato wrestling pit.

The Miss Tater Tot competition is not to be missed, nor are the potato scramble, potato car races, mashed potato sculptures, and mashed potato eating contest.

It’s all done with live music, a street fair, a parade and a street dance in the background.

Volunteer Margaret Thompson’s family has been mixed up in Potato Days since her dad’s involvement back in the 1950s.

Thompson joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio, with a surprise potato celebrity guest, to talk taters in preparation for this weekend’s most a-peal-ing festival.

For more information, check out the link, here.

http://www.potatodays.com/