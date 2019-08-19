Minnesota Farmers Union President Not Happy With Ongoing Trade War

President Trump tweeting Sunday that the country is "Poised for big growth after trade deals are completed."

Gary Wertish/President, Minnesota Farmers Union

ST. PAUL, Minn. — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says President Donald Trump “has the backs of farmers.”

He made that comment Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

He says “a lot” of the money the U.S. is taking in from tariffs is “going right to the farmers.”

Farmers have been hit hard by China’s retaliatory tariffs put on a range of commodities including soybeans, corn and wheat.

They received about $10 billion in aid last year with more expected by the end of the month.

Gary Wertish, the president of the Minnesota Farmers Union, says “words and twitters and tweets – that doesn’t pay the farmers’ bills.”

“We spent billions of our own dollars securing that market, the action taking on China,” said Wertish.

“We all agreed there’s intellectual property rights, things they aren’t doing right but trying to take china on all by ourself without a coalition of the world working with us, it’s very disappointing.”

