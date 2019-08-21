Cobbers Come Together for Annual Corn Feed

3,500 ears of corn were shucked in preparation for this year's feed.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Before the school year begins at Concordia College every year, there must first be corn.

Thousands of people pack the north mall at Concordia in Moorhead for its annual corn feed.

Organizers of the event say it’s always a great way for current and incoming students to be better acquainted to the college and their professors.

They also say the corn feed has even spread beyond Minnesota.

“This is the 45th anniversary of the Moorhead corn feed, but we also have 22 corn feeds this year from anywhere from Portland in the west to Washington D.C. in the east,” says Alumni Director Eric Johnson.

“I’ve seen a lot of old teachers I just had my freshman year who have been very monumental in helping getting me acquainted here at Concordia, and some new teachers that I’ve seen on my schedule for the upcoming semester. So getting to see them in like a less professional state, more relaxed state and getting to laugh at them,” sophomore Rebecca Duncan said.