Nearly 700 Drivers Cited During First Week of Minnesota’s Hands-Free Law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Numbers are out from the first week of enforcement of Minnesota’s new hands-free law.

Deputies and troopers cited nearly 700 drivers statewide for violating the law which makes it illegal to hold your phone in your hand while driving in Minnesota.

It’s probably no surprise that Hennepin County tops the list with 286 citations.

The most populous county in the state includes the city of Minneapolis.

Closer to home, Polk County issued 3 citations, Clay County 11 and Becker County 21.

WE Fest was going on in Detroit Lakes when the law went into effect.