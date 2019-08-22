Driver Threatened with Hatchet in Carjacking

At this time, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old, wearing blue jeans.

Moorhead, M.N.–Moorhead Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Main Avenue and 5th Street South after a victim reported a man threatened him with a hatchet and stole his vehicle.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot around 1:20 a.m. when the suspect entered and asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the suspect threatened him with a hatchet.

The victim ran out of the vehicle and called the police as the suspect stole his vehicle. The victim was not injured.