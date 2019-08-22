Driver Threatened with Hatchet in Carjacking
At this time, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old, wearing blue jeans.
Moorhead, M.N.–Moorhead Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Main Avenue and 5th Street South after a victim reported a man threatened him with a hatchet and stole his vehicle.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot around 1:20 a.m. when the suspect entered and asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the suspect threatened him with a hatchet.
The victim ran out of the vehicle and called the police as the suspect stole his vehicle. The victim was not injured.
Approximately 10 minutes later, Officers located the unoccupied stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of 32nd Avenue South. A hatchet was located inside the vehicle. A Fargo Police K9 attempted a track, but the suspect was not located.
