Man Changes Murder Plea To Guilty In Drive By Murder At Fargo McDonald’s

Miguel Cooley Sr.

FARGO, N.D. — A Moorhead man will avoid trial after pleading guilty to a drive by murder in Fargo last September.

Miguel Cooley Sr. changed his plea in Cass County District Court.

He admitted to shooting and killing 20-year-old Gabriel Perez outside the Main Avenue McDonald’s.

A possible relationship between Perez and Cooley’s wife may have been the motive for the shooting.

A trial set for next month has been cancelled.

Cooley will be sentenced at a later date.