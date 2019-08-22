Man Changes Murder Plea To Guilty In Drive By Murder At Fargo McDonald’s
A trial set for next month has been cancelled
FARGO, N.D. — A Moorhead man will avoid trial after pleading guilty to a drive by murder in Fargo last September.
Miguel Cooley Sr. changed his plea in Cass County District Court.
He admitted to shooting and killing 20-year-old Gabriel Perez outside the Main Avenue McDonald’s.
A possible relationship between Perez and Cooley’s wife may have been the motive for the shooting.
Cooley will be sentenced at a later date.