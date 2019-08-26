Candidates Announced For 7th Judicial District Chambered In Moorhead

Gov. Tim Walz will make the appointment

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three candidates are being considered for District Court judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

It is chambered in Moorhead.

The finalists include Mara Rausch, currently a managing attorney in the Office of Public Defender in Moorhead.

Jade Rosenfeldt, a shareholder at Vogel Law Firm.

And Nathaniel Welte, an assistant county attorney for the Becker County Attorney’s Office.

Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District includes Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena Counties.