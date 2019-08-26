Man Accused Of Killing His Parents In Long Prairie Returned To Minnesota From Mexico

Dylan Bennett was booked into jail pending charges of second-degree murder

TODD CO., Minn. — Dylan Bennett, the man wanted for the double murders of his parents in Long Prairie, Minnesota, is back in Todd County.

Bennett was booked into jail Monday morning pending charges of second-degree murder.

He was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Cancun, Mexico.

Barry and Carol Bennett were found dead in their home Tuesday by deputies who were conducting a welfare check.

Authorities also learned Dylan had withdrawn a large amount of money from his parents’ accounts and purchased airline tickets to Cancun.

Barry Bennett, a St. Paul native, played football at Concordia in Moorhead.

He became an NFL player with the Jets and Saints and played one game with the Vikings in the late 1980s.

He later worked as a physical education teacher.