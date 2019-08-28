MN 1st, ND 48th in Toughest Drunk Driving Laws & Penalties Study

A study by a Utah–based personal injury law firm ranks Minnesota as having the strictest drunk driving laws in country.

Siegfried & Jensen’s study looks at 21 different areas including drunk driving crashes and arrests, jail time, fines and license suspensions.

Minnesota ranks well for having high penalties and fines.

The State Patrol says the first DWI arrest can cost up to 10 thousand dollars in fines, court fees and the cost of getting your license back.

North Dakota comes in 48th in the study.

The Peace Garden State receives low marks for having the third highest rate of drunk driving deaths per one hundred thousand people.

Click here to see the full study.