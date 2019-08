NDSU Police Want To Talk To Wheelie-Popping Motorcycle Rider

FARGO, N.D. — Police at NDSU have issued a warning to a motorcycle rider who’s been popping wheelies on campus.

Police say they’d like to speak with the blonde-haired motorcyclist about safe driving.

His antics may result in a ticket.

Police want to remind everyone that the speed limit on campus is 15 miles per hour.