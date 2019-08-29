HOPE Inc. Lets All Athletes Shine

Adaptive Sports Organization Shows Off Wheelchair Softball For KVRR

MOORHEAD, Minn. – We got an amazing opportunity to see how a local group makes athletics accessible to everyone.

HOPE Inc. invited KVRR to check out wheelchair softball at Miracle Field in South Moorhead.

HOPE Inc. provides sports and recreation options for people with physical disabilities.

That ranges from softball to bowling to basketball to hockey.

They also help put on fashion shows and theater productions.

It’s pretty hard to swing a bat and roll down to first base in a wheelchair.

The athletes at HOPE Inc. are for real.

In July, 14-year-old Chloe Kirkpatrick made the u-s national sled hockey team.

As for softball, KVRR won our game six to four against a team from HOPE Inc. and Midland National Life Insurance.