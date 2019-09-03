LIVE: 100 Years of the Vote for Women

Celebrate, and then get voting, people. There's still more work to be done!

It’s been a century already, and so much more has to be done.

But we’re taking a moment to remember that until 1919, women in this country didn’t have the right to vote. And there were a lot of people standing in their way trying to keep it from happening.

By then, the suffragettes already had a long and courageous history, begun in 1848 at the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls.

By the time enough public opinion had turned in their favor, the suffragettes had endured attacks both verbal and physical, suffering injury, imprisonment, and painful force-feeding while held in custody during their hunger strikes.

This weekend, the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County and the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley are teaming up for a commemorative march honoring the work of Minnesota suffrage fighters, their leadership and the sacrifices they made to make our right to vote possible today.

The Historical Society’s Maureen Kelly Jonason and Markus Krueger joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about what it took to make the women’s vote happen, what you might not know about Minnesota’s contribution to the suffrage movement, and what’s to come.

https://www.facebook.com/events/954716964883055/