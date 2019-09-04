LIVE: HOPE Inc. to International Youth Sled Hockey Tourney

Take Two of the Miracle on Ice.

American hockey players versus Russian players almost always equals a scintillating time on the ice.

And this time around, HOPE Inc. is amping up the excitement.

That’s because for the first time ever, their standout adaptive athletes are invited to face off against Russia as well as the top American youth teams in the first-ever International Youth Sled Hockey Tournament.

HOPE Inc.’s adaptive athletes have been making this region proud for years now.

They’ve already ready sent 14-year-old Chloe Kirkpatrick to represent us on the U-S National Team, one of its youngest members.

Their grit, athleticism and sportsmanship are all part of what makes them great ambassadors internationally, as well as what will help them take on Russia and the other teams and win, said HOPE Inc. co-founder Bill Grommesh.

Bill and co-founder Adair Grommesh joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about how the team is preparing for the late October tournament and how you can help them get there — and win.

Hope Inc. International Youth Sled Hockey Tournament Pancake Fundraiser:

Saturday, September 7th

CCRI

2903 15th St S, Moorhead

7:30 — 1 PM

http://www.hopeinc.org/