LIVE: Planetary Symphony at the Plains Art Museum

Now in a frequency we can actually hear.

The silent music of the celestial spheres is something we’ve wondered about for as long as humans have been watching the skies above.

Holst tried to capture its sound in his “The Planets,” but for something that’s based on real science, head on over to the Plains Art Museum instead.

Musician/scientists are capturing the vibrations of the planets, and they’re performing them live this week at the Plains Art Museum.

In this free concert, a pianist and a vocalist will interpret each planet’s sound emission in an improvisational live piece.

Be prepared for standing-room only crowds in the intimate performance, said Plains Art Director Andy Maus.

He sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the live concert Thursday night.

Thursday, September 6 at 6pm, Free.

704 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102

https://www.facebook.com/plainsartmuseum/?epa=SEARCH_BOX