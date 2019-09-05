LIVE: Honor Flight Prepares for Takeoff

The fall flight is just weeks away, and you can help them achieve liftoff.

The fall Honor Flight that will bring many of the region’s veterans to see the Washington, D.C. and the monuments that honor them is only a few weeks away.

For many of these veterans, the nation’s capital is a sight they’ve never seen before.

And for a few, it may be their final chance to do so. One of this Honor Flight’s veterans is 99 this year.

However, organizing and funding a trip like this is a monumental project. And they could really use your help.

That’s why this coming September 22nd, a 4-person golf scramble and tournament is set for noon at the Leonard Country Club in Leonard, ND.

It’s a chance for you and your fellow golfers to raise some money to send North Dakota and Minnesota veterans free of charge to see in person the sights of Washington, D.C. and the monuments and sites there that honor their military service.

Honor Flight organizers joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what it’s like to be there when the veterans first experience the sights, sounds and special moments of our nation’s capital, and what it means to them to participate.