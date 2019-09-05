No Trial For Man Accused Of Shooting A Man Last November In Valley City

22-year-old Cornelious Johnson has reached a plea deal in the case.

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The trial for an Arizona man accused of shooting a man in Valley City last November has been called off.

He has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and robbery.

Sentencing has been set for October 24.

The man Johnson shot is now 20 and continues to recover from his injuries.