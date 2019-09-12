Fans Can Expect Walk-Through Metal Detectors At The Ralph And Betty

They will be used at all entry doors at both locations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — If you are going to an event at Ralph Engelstad Arena or Betty Engelstad Sioux Center you’ll notice new walk-through metal detectors.

The move is part of the venue’s efforts to improve fan safety.

People are encouraged to plan for more time to get into events and leave all non-essential items at home or in your vehicle.

Entry gates for all UND Athletics events open 60 minutes prior to game time.

Gates for UND men’s hockey games on Friday evenings will open at 6:30 and at 6 on Saturday evenings.