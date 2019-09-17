Man Jailed After Robbery Report in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN.–A man is in the Clay County Jail after an armed robbery in South Moorhead at 8:56 p.m. on Monday.

Moorhead Police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the 1200 block of 34th Avenue South for a report of an armed robbery.

A person of interest was identified and located after a K9 and perimeter search. The Clay County Attorneys Office will decide on charges.