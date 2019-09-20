Emmys Preview: Best Limited Series

Emmy Awards Air Sunday Night On KVRR

They’re finishing preps for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

You can catch the show Sunday night right here on KVRR.

While they’re busy rolling out the Red Carpet, we’re brushing up on the nominees.

You can check out our takes on a bunch of other categories on the morning show page on KVRR.com.

Today we’re looking at who’s up for Outstanding Limited Series.

Strong dramatic contenders up for the coveted category this weekend.

HBO’s “Chernobyl” leading the group with 19 nominations.

The retelling of the 1986 nuclear power plant explosion follows those racing to stop the deadly fallout and the investigation into what caused it.

Also nominated, Ava Duvernay’s “When They See Us” based on the true story about five teens wrongfully convicted of a 1989 rape in Central Park.

Duvernay is nominated for directing.

FX Networks’ “Fosse/Verdon” takes a look at the decades-spanning relationship between director-choreographer Bob Fosse and Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon.

The limited series stars Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams.

Showtime’s “Escape at Aannemora” tells of the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape of two prisoners who were aided by a married female prison employee.

Directed by Ben Stiller, it stars Patricia Arquette, Benecio del Toro, and Paul Dano.

HBO’s “Sharp Objects” rounds out the category.

Amy Adams stars in the psychological thriller as a reporter investigating a crime in her hometown while reuniting with her estranged family.

See which series takes the category at the 71st Emmy awards only on FOX.

Who do you think should take home the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series?

Tells us on the KVRR News Facebook and Twitter pages.

We might put your comments on the air!