MSUM Hosts #MeToo Seminar

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead is working to minimize the number of people impacted by the Me Too movement.

Students listened to professionals’ stories of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The idea for the seminar came from MSUM’s Career Development Center and Women’s Center as a way to provide the students some advice outside of the classroom.

The assistant director of the career development center says it’s important for students who may experience sexual harassment to ask for help when they need it.

“Really what are the few things that our students are going to leave with today or really anybody is you’re not alone. There are individuals and there are places in our community or in the place you work that are really there to help keep you safe and to utilize all of your resources,” Samantha Gust said.

MSUM brought in speakers who have worked in human resources, the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and other professionals from the metro.