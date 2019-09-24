NDSU Volleyball “Taking Positives” From Tough Non-Conference Slate into Summit League Play

Bison ended the non-con 5 and 7

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State volleyball turns its focus to conference play with matches at South Dakota State and Omaha this weekend. The Bison finished their non–conference slate with a 5 and 7 record.

Despite the losing record to start out the season, the Bison faced some quality opponents with matches against 21st ranked Cal, a preseason ranked Tennessee team and Western Kentucky,who is receiving votes in the latest AVCA Coaches poll.

The Bison hosted the Bears at home and even took a set from them, one of the many positives the team said it can take going into the Summit League.

“They’re really good programs and all at a really high level. They have a lot of size and physicality,” head coach Jennifer Lopez said. “For us, to be able to compete against them and take away even just one or two things that we did well against them is definitely a positive.”

“Just seeing how much talent those programs bring in and see what we can do against high ranked times like that, it was awesome especially playing against Cal at home,” junior outside hitter Alexis Bachmeier said. “It really just brought in a new confidence that we can take on everybody and anybody.”

The Bison reached the semifinals of the Summit League tournament in 2018.