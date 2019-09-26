Moorhead Public Schools Affected by Data Breach

The data breach affected more than 13,000 schools and universities dating back to 2007.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead area public schools has informed parents of a nationwide data breach affecting an online assessment platform used by the school district.

The assessment platform is called AIMSweb and is owned by the Pearson Clinical Assessment Company.

The data breach affected more than 13,000 schools and universities dating back to 2007. The data accessed included student first names, last names, and in some cases date of birth.

According to Pearson, the AimSweb 1.0 platform did not contain Social Security numbers, credit card data or other financial information. Pearson has indicated there is no evidence that any data accessed by the breach has been misused, but they are offering complimentary credit monitoring services for affected individuals.