Fiery Crash Reported Near Kent, Minnesota

WILKIN, COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – There’s been a fiery crash on Highway 75, at the Kent, Minnesota overpass.

Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fielder says, the one-vehicle accident was reported around 3 a.m. this morning. The sheriff says at last report, the driver has not been found.

Slow down as law enforcement and first responders are still in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the crash.