LIVE: America’s Monsters, Superheroes and Villains

Time to break out the capes -- and other cool costumes inspired by your favorite pop culture characters.

Just in time for Halloween, superheroes, monsters and villains are descending on the Fargo metro area.

And they’ve landed right inside the Morning Show studio.

It’s all part of a brand-new exhibit coming to the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

“America’s Monsters, Superheroes and Villains: Our Culture at Play” is open now, featuring one of the largest collections in the country of supernatural-themed pieces.

They date back to the 1950s, and each section represents how the rare toys, games, action figures, films, posters, and other artifacts represented our culture through each decade.

The incredible collection is curated by Stephen Rueff of the Minneapolis College of Arts and Design, Chair of the Arts Entrepreneurship Program.

Rueff and collector David Barnhill stopped by the Morning Show to sit down for a live interview with anchor Emily Welker.

We found out how Barnhill got started collecting, what his collection can teach us about the history of the United States, and of course, which superhero is their favorite.

The exhibit runs through January.

America’s Monsters, Superheroes and Villains

Hjemkomst Center

Historical and Cultural Center of Clay County

202 1st Ave N, Moorhead, Minnesota 56560

https://www.facebook.com/events/435968727011245/