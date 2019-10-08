LIVE: Gore-geous Handmade Halloween Crafts

From spook-ling ghosts to bloody candles dripping in elegance, you can make them all yourself.

Unglued’s Ashley Morken is the founder one of the region’s most delightful destinations for all things handmade.

And this time of year, when you’re haunted with dreams of handmade and DIY Halloween decor, she’s the person to turn to.

So (super-)naturally, the Morning Show invited Morken to join us live in studio for a Ghoul Morning segment on how to craft some simple and clever decor ideas you can make yourself.

The greatest part? A lot of the supplies come from the dollar store, but you can’t tell from looking at the overall result.

First, she had the Morning Show anchors Emily and Adam pour acrylic paint over candles for a gore-geous, blood-dripped effect.

Then, she showed them how to apply rubber glow-in-the-dark eyeballs to a foam form for an eerie wreath for your front entrance on Halloween night.

Those extra eyes can really help trick-or-treaters find their way to your door.

Finally, a craft that children can help with — clay ghost tealights that sparkle in the dark.

Check out the instructions on the video, and if you want more help in person, Morken and other makers will be at Drekker Brewing with lots of fall crafts for you to make and take at this weekend’s Drekker Fall Craft Market.

Drekker Fall Craft Market

Sunday, Oct 13

2-8pm at Drekker Brewhalla

1666 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102

Free admission (all ages)

30 local makers + craft beer + crafty fun