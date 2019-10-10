Travel Alert Issued For Large Section of North Dakota

Drivers are being encouraged to reduce speeds

Jackknifed Semi Near Carrington On Highway 200

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota DOT and Highway Patrol have issued a Travel Alert due to heavy snow, reduced visibility and icy roads.

Cities included in the alert include Jamestown, Courtenay, Valley City, Ellendale, Velva, Harvey, Towner, Devils Lake, Carrington, Langdon, Rolla, Cavalier, Adams, Cooperstown and surrounding areas.

You can see many areas in the central and northeastern parts of North Dakota already have snow and ice covered roads.

Normal driving conditions are being reported on the Minnesota side of the Red River.