Chase Terminated In Grand Forks When Speeds Hit 80 MPH

The SUV was found abandoned minutes later

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police tried to stop a vehicle for an improper turn and the suspect sped off.

The vehicle fled northbound on South Washington Street from the 1700 block around 6 p.m.

The pursuit hit speeds of 80 miles per hour before being terminated.

The SUV was found abandoned minutes later and a police K9 was unable to track down the suspect.