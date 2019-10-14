Nichole’s Halloween Baking Series: Perfect Pumpkin Cookies

Learning the tricks behind making the treats.

It’s Halloween, and you want to show some extra love to all the little trick-or-treaters, Halloween partygoers, and school friends by making them something delicious and homemade.

There’s just one problem: working with fondant terrifies you more than any fright-fest you’d find at a haunted house or graveyard.

Not to worry, because one of the region’s best-loved pastry chefs is here to help you out.

Nichole Hensen has been the brains behind downtown-Fargo based Nichole’s Fine Pastry for 16 years.

The European-style pastry shop was recently honored with the Food Network’s “Best in State” Award for its Lemon Curd Layer Cake.

And this Halloween, she’s opening the vault.

Hensen joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share her secrets of creating beautiful and delicious Halloween treats, so you can make them yourself at home.

First off in the four-part series is Nichole’s perfect pumpkin sugar cookies.

For the best flavor, she recommends sourcing a good fondant, rather than trying to make your own.

And don’t be afraid to be picky, said Hensen, since some of the commercially available ones “taste terrible.

“We like things to taste good here,” she said.

Hensen also recommends using the recipe called “Mary’s sugar cookies,” a recipe that’s pretty widely distributed online.

The cookies themselves will last a few days if they’re wrapped tightly, Hensen said — perfect for making the weekend before Halloween.

To check out her demonstration and for more tips on creating the cookies, check out the video above.

And if you don’t want to make them yourself, she’ll have these and other Halloween treats available for purchase at Nichole’s Fine Pastry.

13 SOUTH 8TH STREET FARGO, ND 58103

701.232.6430

nicholesfinepastry.com