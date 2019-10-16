LIVE: Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sondheim's scary masterpiece comes to life on the local stage -- and in our studios.

It’s a stage show with enough chills, thrills, scares and spatter to get anyone in the mood for Halloween.

“Sweeney Todd” takes the stage this week at Fargo’s FMCT, and the Morning Show was lucky enough to get a sneak preview of the performance live in studio for our Ghoul Morning Halloween segment.

If you don’t know the show, here’s a breakdown of the bloody spectacle:

Sweeney Todd is a barber who’s wrongfully convicted of a crime, losing both wife and infant daughter in the process.

He returns to the streets of Victorian London bent on revenge, hatching a scheme to wreak it through a series of carefully planned murders at his barber shop.

Instead, an unplanned murder complicates things… and he joins forces to cover up his crimes with a nearby pastry maker famous for selling “the worst pies in London.”

But with the barber’s help, her pies suddenly, mysteriously become much more delicious.

Interwoven through the story is a star-crossed romance, an arrogant rival, a lovelorn judge and many, many more frightening and wonderful moments in the show.

Share in one of them with this live performance of the love song “Joanna” from “Sweeney Todd” star Dillon Spurlin, and a live interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker with Spurlin and director Adam Pankow.

