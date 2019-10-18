Play of the Week Nominees: October 18

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s Chris Heise high school play of the week nominees, one play comes from the volleyball court and the other, from the turf.

First up, in a game against Fargo South, the Eagles teamwork makes for a great play. Grace Solberg makes a nice dig and Madaline Cooper makes the smart play at the net to tip it over.

The second top play comes from Sheyenne football. Coby Angeles takes the ball out of the backfield and puts together a big run to make it in for the score.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.