State Senator From Minot Calls Rep. Ilhan Omar “Elected Terrorist”

Sen. Oley Larsen also posted a fake photo that claims to show Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp

MINOT, N.D. — A Republican state senator from Minot calls Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar an “elected terrorist” on Facebook.

Sen. Oley Larsen also posted a fake photo that claims to show Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp.

It is actually an Associated Press photo taken at a Mogadishu military training campus in 1978, before Omar was born.

Larsen and North Dakota Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner did not immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press.