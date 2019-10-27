Police Respond to Disturbance at Moorhead Business

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police are investigating after a disturbance at a business was called in.

It happened in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue South.

The employee says someone broke down the door and “held him up” with a gun.

When police arrived, the suspect drove away.

The employee says he had a dispute over property with the man in the past.

The employee said he never saw a gun but drew that conclusion from a comment made.

Police determined that the man did not break down the door or force his way in.

The man was eventually tracked down and police say he cooperated with officers. No arrests have been made.