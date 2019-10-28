LIVE: Fly Girls

See why the region's been giving women wings to fly for an entire century.

You probably know all about Amelia Earhart, but did you know the Red River Valley region is home to one of the most daring women pilots in early aviation history?

Award-winning author Keith O’Brien is talking at the Fargo Air Museum Monday night about his new book out, called “Fly Girls,” and featuring the true story of Florence Klingensmith, a Red-River-region-raised pilot who defied gender stereotypes and outdated expectations about women’s role in society by breaking aviation barriers in the 1920s.

An air race pilot rather than a distance pilot like Earhart, Klingensmith’s story was cut short when she died in a plane crash as a young woman. But her story, and that of young women pilots like her of the time, comes alive once again in O’Brien’s work to a generation who’s once again tackling hard topics like gender equality on the centennial of women’s right to vote.

O’Brien joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in-studio interview to talk about Klingensmith and why her story as so much relevance today for readers and viewers as it did almost one hundred years ago.