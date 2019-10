High School Volleyball Roundup: Grand Forks Red River., Sheyenne Win

Sheyenne and Grand Forks Red River Win in Straight Sets

FARGO, N.D. — With one week left of the regular season for girls high school volleyball in North Dakota, EDC action continued Tuesday night with schools vying for state tournament berths.

Sheyenne improves to 19-4 on the season with a straight sets win over Fargo South at home.

Grand Forks Red River improves to 16-11 with a straight sets win over West Fargo on the road.