LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Jubilee

Talk about a reason to party -- a new puppy!

Bring on the puppy party!

Jubilee is a three-and-a-half-month-old puppy who came in to Diamond in the Ruff pet rescue with her sister.

It’s somewhat unclear what breed or breeds she is, possibly part blue heeler, but either way, she’s a sweetheart.

Very good with other dogs and with cats, as well as with kids and adults, she’s just looking for someone to love and cuddle up with.

She has an initially shy personality in new situations, which may be why her more outgoing sister was adopted first.

Now she’s all on her own, and she’s working hard to get the big dogs and cats at her foster home to play, but they’re not all that interested.

She’s incredibly sweet and well-behaved, which you’ll see during her live spot in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and Diamond’s Ryan Keel.

If you’re looking to take home a dog who’s truly worth celebrating, check out her profile, here.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=14967232