Fargo Brewing features shelter dogs on beer cans

Some of the proceeds will go to 4 Luv of Dogs

FARGO, N.D – Fargo Brewing features cute guests on its craft beers.

The company is partnering with 4 Luv of Dog to get some pups who have been looking for homes for a while adopted.

Some of the dogs will be attending an event on Monday at the brewery so customers can meet them.

“Our wonder dogs are dogs that will live their best life in a home by themselves and there’s no other pets. So, they can be a little bit tougher to find homes for, foster homes, that type of thing. So, we are featuring those dogs in a can and bringing them here, so the public can meet them,” says 4 Luv of Dog Volunteer Jerad Ryan.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the “wonder pups,” stop by Fargo Brewing Monday night from five to seven.